Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.04 Million in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total value of $512,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,348.96. This represents a 63.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting AutoNation

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoNation this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $269.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

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AutoNation Stock Down 0.7%

AN stock opened at $213.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.62 and a 1-year high of $235.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.08. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. AutoNation's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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