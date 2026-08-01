Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.38 Million in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,977 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat estimates: Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings report

Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Materials Group showed strong momentum: Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Avery Dennison Q2 sales and earnings

Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. JPMorgan raises Avery Dennison price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance supports the bull case but requires execution: Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Avery Dennison earnings and guidance analysis

Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Negative Sentiment: Destocking is a risk: The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings analysis

The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reported insider activity showed 24 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by senior executives. While insider transactions do not necessarily reflect operating expectations, the imbalance may concern some investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.23. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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