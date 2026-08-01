Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $889,000 in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,342 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $256.51 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $264.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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