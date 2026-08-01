Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Intercontinental Exchange News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $2.7 billion , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. ICE Q2 Earnings Beat on Data Growth and Mortgage Strength

ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to $4 billion . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share . ICE Approves Third Quarter Dividend

The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to . Positive Sentiment: The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Rise of Bond E-Trading Underpins ICE’s MarketAxess Deal

The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. NYSE Parent ICE to Purchase MarketAxess

MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that paying nearly $6 billion in cash could pressure near-term returns, increase execution and integration risk, and limit financial flexibility. The market’s initial reaction was cautious despite the earnings beat, with ICE shares underperforming broader equities.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.3%

ICE opened at $152.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.79 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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