Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,757 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,863,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,839,153,000 after purchasing an additional 783,157 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,234,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,044,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $977,638,000 after purchasing an additional 213,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,992,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $955,298,000 after purchasing an additional 684,561 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,727,140.16. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,170. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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