Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,033 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 27,102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $85,575.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,614.36. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,939 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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