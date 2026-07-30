Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 178,402 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 178,402 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026–2027 season. The approval supports continued seasonal vaccine revenue, although demand remains difficult to forecast. BioNTech and Pfizer Secure EU Approval for XFG-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine for 2026-2027 Season

The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2026–2027 season. The approval supports continued seasonal vaccine revenue, although demand remains difficult to forecast. Positive Sentiment: Québec selected Pfizer’s PREVNAR 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program. The decision could expand vaccine adoption and provide recurring sales support in the Canadian market. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec's Publicly Funded Pediatric Pneumococcal Immunization Program

Québec selected Pfizer’s PREVNAR 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program. The decision could expand vaccine adoption and provide recurring sales support in the Canadian market. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2027 Pfizer earnings estimate to $2.86 per share from $2.84. The increase, though modest, signals slightly improved confidence in the company’s future earnings trajectory. Pfizer FY2027 Earnings Estimate Update

Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2027 Pfizer earnings estimate to $2.86 per share from $2.84. The increase, though modest, signals slightly improved confidence in the company’s future earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating formulation and dosing for ibuzatrelvir, an oral antiviral candidate. The update advances development but offers no evidence yet of efficacy or commercial approval. Pfizer Fine Tunes Ibuzatrelvir Tablet in Completed Phase 1 Study

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study evaluating formulation and dosing for ibuzatrelvir, an oral antiviral candidate. The update advances development but offers no evidence yet of efficacy or commercial approval. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Pfizer to potentially beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by key products and cost or operational improvements. Investors are focused on whether management maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance of $2.80–$3.00 per share and addresses COVID-related revenue declines. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to potentially beat second-quarter earnings estimates, supported by key products and cost or operational improvements. Investors are focused on whether management maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance of $2.80–$3.00 per share and addresses COVID-related revenue declines. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious ahead of the earnings release because Pfizer must offset declining COVID-related sales and demonstrate progress in cancer, obesity and other growth areas. Uncertainty around guidance and the pace of its business reset may be limiting buying interest.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here