Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 70,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,483 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Corning were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported second-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to $0.78 , exceeding the $0.76 consensus estimate. Corning Q2 results

Corning reported second-quarter revenue of , up 17% year over year, while core EPS rose 30% to , exceeding the $0.76 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, led by a 65% gain in Enterprise Networks as generative-AI products continued to grow rapidly. Solar sales also climbed 90%, supporting revenue, margins and free cash flow. Corning beats Q2 estimates

Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, led by a 65% gain in Enterprise Networks as generative-AI products continued to grow rapidly. Solar sales also climbed 90%, supporting revenue, margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted demand from AI data centers and its Springboard plan, which is intended to accelerate sales and profitability. Corning’s fiber products are benefiting from the shift toward higher-bandwidth data-center networks. GLW AI growth plan

Management highlighted demand from AI data centers and its Springboard plan, which is intended to accelerate sales and profitability. Corning’s fiber products are benefiting from the shift toward higher-bandwidth data-center networks. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating but reduced its price target from $240 to $220. JPMorgan lowered its target from $200 to $170 and kept a Neutral rating, indicating analysts still see potential upside but have moderated expectations. Analyst target changes

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating but reduced its price target from $240 to $220. JPMorgan lowered its target from $200 to $170 and kept a Neutral rating, indicating analysts still see potential upside but have moderated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was viewed as roughly in line with, rather than above, Wall Street’s $5.0 billion expectation. Although EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.89 exceeded the consensus midpoint, investors wanted a stronger outlook after the stock’s prior AI-driven rally. Corning guidance reaction

Third-quarter revenue guidance of was viewed as roughly in line with, rather than above, Wall Street’s $5.0 billion expectation. Although EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.89 exceeded the consensus midpoint, investors wanted a stronger outlook after the stock’s prior AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: The guidance disappointment triggered a broad selloff in optical and AI infrastructure stocks. Analysts and market commentators also cited valuation concerns and a possible rotation away from recent AI winners, making the earnings beat insufficient to support the share price. Corning AI trade and guidance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $271.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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