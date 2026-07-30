Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,344 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Union approved RINVOQ for adults and adolescents aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata. The decision was supported by Phase 3 data showing statistically significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo in patients 12 and older who are candidates for systemic therapy. AbbVie described it as the first and only systemic treatment approved in the EU for this condition, creating another potential revenue opportunity for the drug. Positive Sentiment: The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors.

The approvals reinforce investor expectations that RINVOQ and Skyrizi can continue replacing Humira as AbbVie’s primary growth engines. The two drugs have been highlighted as key drivers ahead of earnings, while AbbVie’s long dividend-raise record supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Unusual options activity showed investors purchasing approximately 19,745 call contracts, about 18% above average call volume. This indicates increased bullish positioning, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed.

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS forecast for AbbVie to $16.40 from $16.27 but slightly lowered its 2026 estimate to $14.05 from $14.08, leaving the near-term earnings outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multiyear rally, valuation concerns and the possibility of “sell the news” volatility could limit further gains, particularly if second-quarter results or guidance do not exceed elevated expectations.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $269.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $263.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $267.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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