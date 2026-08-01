Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,218 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $914,924,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,971,524,000 after buying an additional 3,250,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $937,512,000 after buying an additional 2,984,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,596,000 after buying an additional 2,010,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,273,460,000 after buying an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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