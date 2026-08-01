Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 13,271 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Cintas logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its Cintas stake by 61.5%, selling 13,271 shares and retaining 8,315 shares valued at approximately $1.4 million. Institutional investors collectively own 63.46% of CTAS.
  • Cintas exceeded quarterly expectations with $1.29 in EPS and $2.91 billion in revenue, while revenue increased 8.9% year over year. Analysts expect roughly $5.49 in current-year EPS, and the company provided fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $5.36–$5.50.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.52 per share, equivalent to a $2.08 annualized payout and a 1.0% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $212.31.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Cintas were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,491 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,879,632,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293,485 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,746,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $923,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,393,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $826,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cintas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,582 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $504,702,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.16 and a twelve month high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cintas Right Now?

Before you consider Cintas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cintas wasn't on the list.

While Cintas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines