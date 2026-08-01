Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 13,312 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,722 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Entergy were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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