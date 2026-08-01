Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,598 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 12,324 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 11,467 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE IVZ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Invesco's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is -126.47%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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