Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Buys 20,169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $474,516,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $256.00 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $792.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation.

JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Article Title

The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Article Title

The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates for JPMorgan, though its outlook remains above consensus, so this looks like a modest watch item rather than a major setback.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock worth $22,593,804. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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