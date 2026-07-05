Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,743 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, President Capital dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $377.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $243.34 and a one year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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