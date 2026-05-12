Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,740 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for Tremfya in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on Caplyta and seltorexant , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Article Title

The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on and , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Article Title

A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The valuation commentary emphasizes that shares have been under pressure over the past month and quarter, which suggests investors are still digesting a recent re-rating despite J&J’s long-term operating strength. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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