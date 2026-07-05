Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Sells 26,514 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,984 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,514 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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