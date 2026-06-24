Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $519.85 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $428.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.93 and a 52 week high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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