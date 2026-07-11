Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $23.88 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,232 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 150,032 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,105,570 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $125,839,000 after buying an additional 365,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,900 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.02. 4,016,695 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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