Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $107,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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