Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,429 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NEE opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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