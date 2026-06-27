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Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kestra Private Wealth Services increased its Visa stake by 2.5% in the first quarter, buying 4,925 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 198,162 shares valued at about $59.9 million.
  • Visa has seen continued institutional interest overall, with 82.15% of shares owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors, while insider activity included recent stock sales by CFO Chris Suh and CEO Ryan McInerney.
  • Visa posted solid quarterly results, beating expectations with $3.31 EPS and $11.23 billion in revenue, and the board authorized a $20 billion share buyback alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,162 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $59,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $336.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $604.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.30. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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