Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

AMD stock opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $562.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $434.39 and its 200-day moving average is $292.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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