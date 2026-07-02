Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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