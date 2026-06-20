Ketron Financial Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ketron Financial bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,368 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Ketron Financial's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 2,902 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Clear Retirement Advice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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