Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,891 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 32,344 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.18% of Timken worth $82,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,133,923.35. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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