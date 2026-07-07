Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.60. 940,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,202. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $322.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.11. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $243.34 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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