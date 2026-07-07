Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $978,017,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after buying an additional 631,484 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,667.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,378,000 after buying an additional 324,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,184,000 after buying an additional 191,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,557,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Rentals Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:URI traded down $44.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,054.94. 77,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,143.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $894.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,209.00 to $1,421.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,119.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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