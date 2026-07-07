Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $814,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $30.69 on Tuesday, hitting $319.51. 5,586,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,362,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $399.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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