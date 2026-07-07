Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $8,405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,858,543,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,869,170,000 after buying an additional 7,856,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,563,376,000 after buying an additional 3,583,751 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,370,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,599,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,236,570.46. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $569.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $59.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $533.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,008,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,349. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $499.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $423.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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