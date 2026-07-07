Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of AMD stock traded down $45.30 on Tuesday, hitting $506.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,040,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292,695. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.91 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $470.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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