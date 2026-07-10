Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Stake Increased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.88.

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Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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