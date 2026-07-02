Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 54,274 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 145,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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