Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,846 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.60.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

