Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Up 13.6%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.19 and a twelve month high of $1,142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $884.14 and a 200-day moving average of $724.39.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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