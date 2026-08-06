Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $64.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.38.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $299,092.39. Following the sale, the director owned 11,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,450.96. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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