K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.32 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,150 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $100.46 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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