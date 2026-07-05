K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $948,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $271.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.39. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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