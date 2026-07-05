K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.18 Million in Medtronic PLC $MDT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,596 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MDT opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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