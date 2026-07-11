KLCM Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 190,362 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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