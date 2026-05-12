KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,740 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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