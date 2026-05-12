KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 18,629 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,645,476.25. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $925.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $336.24 and a one year high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $761.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $911.77.

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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