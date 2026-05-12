KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7%

LRCX opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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