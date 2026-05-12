KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,670 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,593 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is expected to join President Trump’s delegation to China, raising hopes for constructive trade discussions and potential aircraft sales interest from Chinese buyers. Article Title

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is expected to join President Trump’s delegation to China, raising hopes for constructive trade discussions and potential aircraft sales interest from Chinese buyers. Positive Sentiment: The FAA approved Boeing’s protocol for safely returning MD-11 aircraft to service in the U.S. after a fatal UPS cargo crash, a sign of regulatory progress that could help Boeing’s aviation services and credibility. Article Title

The FAA approved Boeing’s protocol for safely returning MD-11 aircraft to service in the U.S. after a fatal UPS cargo crash, a sign of regulatory progress that could help Boeing’s aviation services and credibility. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains on Boeing’s improving order momentum, defense backlog growth, and aviation services demand, which are helping the stock as the company works toward a longer-term turnaround. Article Title

Investor attention remains on Boeing’s improving order momentum, defense backlog growth, and aviation services demand, which are helping the stock as the company works toward a longer-term turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Boeing’s long-delayed 777-9 is reportedly getting closer to delivery, which could eventually ease concerns about program delays and support future commercial aircraft revenue. Article Title

Boeing’s long-delayed 777-9 is reportedly getting closer to delivery, which could eventually ease concerns about program delays and support future commercial aircraft revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Boeing as one of several Dow stocks near technical buy points reflects improved market sentiment, but it is more of a trading setup than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Coverage highlighting Boeing as one of several Dow stocks near technical buy points reflects improved market sentiment, but it is more of a trading setup than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Boeing still faces headwinds from trade tensions and possible aircraft cancellations, and a Bloomberg feature noted that the company’s comeback depends on a new plane program that remains elusive. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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