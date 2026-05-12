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KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,793 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its ExxonMobil stake by 29% in the fourth quarter, buying 7,793 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 34,648 shares valued at about $4.17 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to XOM, and institutions now own 61.8% of ExxonMobil’s stock, signaling continued broad investor interest.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on ExxonMobil, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.95; the company also beat Q1 earnings estimates and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $329,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $301,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $619.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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