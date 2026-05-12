KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 31,173 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,664 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 31,173 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for about 3.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ATI worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ATI by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $171.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $164.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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