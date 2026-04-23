KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 31,040 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,019 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 746,883 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $208,545,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,955,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $301.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.76 and its 200 day moving average is $288.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital and other firms raised targets / reiterated support after Travelers’ strong Q1 results (EPS and revenue beat), which is driving upside analyst momentum. BMO Capital Lifts Travelers (TRV)

BMO Capital and other firms raised targets / reiterated support after Travelers’ strong Q1 results (EPS and revenue beat), which is driving upside analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts have signaled positive outlooks — Keefe says TRV’s stock is expected to rise, reinforcing buy-side sentiment. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods: Stock Price Expected to Rise

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and other analysts have signaled positive outlooks — Keefe says TRV’s stock is expected to rise, reinforcing buy-side sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Corporate capital returns remain bullish: the board authorized up to $5.0B in buybacks and raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 — supports earnings per share and shareholder income. MarketBeat: TRV Buybacks & Dividend

Corporate capital returns remain bullish: the board authorized up to $5.0B in buybacks and raised the quarterly dividend to $1.25 — supports earnings per share and shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a “hold” (keeps a neutral stance and trimmed its prior target), which limits near‑term analyst conviction from that shop. Mizuho Sticks to Hold

Mizuho reiterated a “hold” (keeps a neutral stance and trimmed its prior target), which limits near‑term analyst conviction from that shop. Negative Sentiment: Several executive VPs disclosed sizeable share sales (multiple Form 4 filings), including Diane Kurtzman, Jeffrey Klenk and Michael Klein — these insider disposals can be perceived as near‑term selling pressure or diversification. Insider Trades Alert: EVP Sales

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.77, for a total transaction of $3,037,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,707,621.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,126 shares of company stock valued at $33,103,977. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

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