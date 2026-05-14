KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,509,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.8% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,773,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.32.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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