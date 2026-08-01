Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,759 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 87,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,917,660.26. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,412.12. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,523 shares of company stock worth $921,319 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Further Reading

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