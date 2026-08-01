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Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Kodiak Gas Services logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management cut its Kodiak Gas Services position by 20.2% in the first quarter, selling 21,391 shares and retaining 84,385 shares valued at approximately $4.92 million. Institutional investors collectively own 24.95% of the company.
  • Kodiak reported quarterly EPS of $0.59, beating expectations of $0.54, while revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $345.76 million. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, representing a 3.3% yield.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $79.33, compared with the stock’s reported Friday opening price of $58.70. Ten analysts rate the shares Buy and two rate them Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Gas Services.

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,391 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:KGS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KGS

Insider Activity

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $284,992.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,894.32. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,606,412.12. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,523 shares of company stock worth $921,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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